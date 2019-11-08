Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Planning For Baby No. 2?

We already knew that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to have two children maximum, and now, Harry is dropping hints that it might happen sooner than you think.

During an outing on Wednesday to surprise military families in Windsor, Prince Harry reportedly asked fellow parents what it’s like to add a second child to the family.

“Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children,” Susie Stringfellow told Forces Network.

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

She added that she and the other parents were "trying to encourage him to have a second baby."

In an interview in July, Harry told Dr. Jane Goodall that he and Meghan were planning to have "two [children], maximum," in an effort to be more conscious of humans' impact on the earth.

"I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed," he said at the time. "And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

RELATED: Meghan Markle Made a 99-Year-Old Veteran's Day with One Gesture

Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May, and has already made his royal tour debut with his parents during their tour of Africa in September.

If Harry's questions for his fellow parents are anything to go by, it sounds like the Sussexes could already be imagining life as a party of four.