Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Insane List of Rules for Neighbors Includes a No Dog-Petting Policy

Several months ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left Kensington Palace to lead a more quiet existence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. But it appears as if the couple are taking their privacy a step too far.

According to The Daily Mail, at a recent residents meeting, the royals' neighbors were given a detailed list of rules to follow should they ever run into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First and foremost, they shouldn't engage in small talk unless Meghan or Harry speaks to them. In that case, they can offer a simple "good morning."

Other no-no's include, petting their two dogs even if they come over to the neighbor's property, and, to that end, offering to dog walk. As for their newborn son, Archie Harrison, he's a topic that is totally off limits.

"It's extraordinary. We've never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully. We aren't told how to behave around the Queen like this. She's very happy for people to greet her," says one neighbor, noting that most of the residents are royal staffers and estate employees.

While their list of demands seem extreme, apparently Meghan and Harry weren't the ones who issued the notice. “The Duke and Duchess had no knowledge of this briefing and no involvement in the concept or the content, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

"This was a well-intentioned briefing to help a small local community know how to welcome two new residents and help them with any potential encounter. There was no handout or letter. The talk was undertaken by a local manager and was widely viewed as being well received."

Doesn't seem very neighborly, if you ask us!