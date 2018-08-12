Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Reportedly Stay in This Mega Mansion During Their Royal Tour

Alicia Brunker
Aug 12, 2018 @ 5:15 pm

In between their family drama and nonstop public appearances, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are throwing a royal tour into the mix. 

In October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia and several neighboring countries—all while hitting up the Invictus Games in Sydney. But don’t worry, after their days in the waterfront city start to wind down, the newlyweds reportedly have some pretty nice digs to kick back and relax at. 

While it’s not exactly Kensington Palace, Villa del Mare gives the castle a run for its money. Meghan and Harry’s temporary home, or shall we say mansion, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs is worth millions and offers breathtaking beach views, according to the Herald Sun

The villa’s eight-bedrooms are spread across three floors, there’s an expansive infinity pool, and a private butler’s residence is located on the property. Necessary? Probably not, but it sounds super fancy. 

Most importantly, Villa del Mare is boasted as safe and secure by Christie’s. “The residence enjoys the very beast in automate smart home technology, including integrated security camera and C-Bus touch screen interfaces that ensure complete comfort, security, and convenience,” reads the home’s brochure.   

Watch the video above, and soon you’ll be swooning. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] [BLANK_AUDIO] [INAUDIBLE] [SOUND] Good evening. [SOUND] Hi. Hi. Hi.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!