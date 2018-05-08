Queen Elizabeth Has Officially Given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Titles
Meghan Markle is teed up to officially become a member of the British royal family! The former actress will marry Prince Harry in a matter of hours at Windsor Castle, and she's gaining a lot more than a wedding ring. By saying "I do," Markle is becoming a royal with a slew of fancy new titles (not to mention properties) to her name.
The palace announced early Saturday that Queen Elizabeth has conferred royal titles upon Prince Harry (and Markle, once they marry).
"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," the statement read. "Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."
Her husband, Prince Harry, was born into the royal family, but by marrying Markle, he also upgraded from prince to duke. Not too shabby, eh?
Along with her fancy new titles, Markle will also add some new wealth to her portfolio.
By becoming a member of the British royal family, the American-born star could now get a monetary allowance. Prince William and Prince Harry have received $450,000 a year in investment profit from Diana's estate since they each turned 21. Both brothers and Kate Middleton also receive annual seven-figure allowances from Prince Charles, which is how they pay for things like travel and clothing.
Plus, there's the property she'll call home. Markle and Harry will move into Kensington Palace's Apartment 1 as soon as the renovations are finished, and there's even talk that Queen Elizabeth has gifted them a country home as a wedding present. The most likely property is York Cottage on the grounds of Sandringham, where the Queen also holidays.
Hope Meghan likes family vacations!