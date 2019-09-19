Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly in Rome For Misha Nonoo's Wedding

Meghan Markle's friend Misha Nonoo is getting married in Rome this weekend, and the duchess was reportedly seen arriving in Italy with Prince Harry to attend the wedding.

The Sun's royal reporter Emily Andrews tweeted that her sources said Meghan and Harry were spotted arriving in Rome for the wedding, which will take place Friday. Andrews added that it seems Archie isn't with them for this trip — he's likely staying at home before the Sussexes' royal tour of Africa, which begins on Monday.

Archie was not with them-the Duke & Duchess of Sussex are enjoying a bit of down-time before their full-on royal tour of Africa which starts on Monday. They’ll fly to Cape Town 🇿🇦 then Harry will go to Botswana, Angola 🇦🇴 & Malawi 🇲🇼 before re-uniting with Archie & Meg in Jo’burg pic.twitter.com/8tnywMFmxa — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 19, 2019

Nonoo, with whom the Duchess of Sussex collaborated on her Smart Works clothing line, is marrying Michael Hess, a businessman and Hess Corporation heir. According to Page Six, other guests expected to be in attendance include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner. Josh is good friends with Hess — the two attended Harvard Business School together.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are also expected to attend. (Though Harry met with Ivanka during President Donald Trump's state visit over the summer, Meghan did not, as she was still on maternity leave.)

"There is no way that Meghan wouldn’t be at Misha’s wedding — no way at all," a source told Page Six.

Last week, Nonoo gave a rare interview to the New York Times to promote the capsule collection she designed with Meghan, and spoke about how their friendship hasn't changed since the former actress became a royal.

"I’m sure people probably think, like, 'Things must be so different!' et cetera, et cetera. 'That must affect her friendships!'" she told the Times. "But all I can say is that from my perspective, she has not changed as a friend. From when I first met her, to a text that I would send yesterday or today, nothing has ever changed. Nothing."

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their tour of Africa with baby Archie, which will be taking place from then until Oct. 2. During their 10-day tour, the couple will visit South Africa, and Harry will also make solo stops in Botswana, Malawi and Angola.