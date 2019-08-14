Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Took a Secret Trip with Archie

Meghan Markle reportedly opted for a low-key celebration at home for her birthday after getting backlash over her baby shower, but it seems like she was also able to have a quiet getaway with Prince Harry and baby Archie.

Hello! and The Mirror reported that two days after her birthday, she and Prince Harry took baby Archie on a short trip to Ibiza. According to both papers, Spanish media outlets have reported that the Sussex family traveled to Ibiza on a private plane and stayed for five nights with their usual security team. They also reportedly stayed in a secluded villa, and hired a few local guides to help them navigate the area.

Hello! also notes that Meghan has traveled to Ibiza before with her friends, including designer Misha Nonoo.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the duchess would likely be spending her 38th birthday with close family and friends, after being criticized for what some people perceived to be a lavish baby shower.

"Frogmore Cottage will host a celebration for Meghan's birthday," a source told The Sun. "The Clooneys clan will be in Villa Oleandra on Lake Como and the Sussexes will not want to be seen enjoying more of their lavish hospitality after the PR disaster backlash post the US baby shower."

Thankfully, it sounds like she also found time to have a relaxing vacation with her two "best guys."