Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a New Private Secretary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s staff just gained a “wannabe supermum.”

Former diplomat Fiona Mcilwham is poised to take over Samantha Cohen’s role as private secretary. Cohen’s plans to depart from the Sussex household were made public last December, around the same time that assistant Melissa Toubati also left her post.

Cohen’s impending departure created a media stir, but her post was always intended to be temporary. It was initially reported that Cohen had planned to leave after Meghan gave birth, but perhaps considering her duty to help find someone to take on her role, she’s stayed on a bit longer than anticipated.

Mcilwham, 45, was appointed ambassador to Albania in 2009, making her one of the youngest British ambassadors at the time.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Personal Assistant Just Suddenly Quit

The enterprising mom is expected to join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their upcoming tour of South Africa, along with Harry’s trips to Angola, Botswana, and Malawi.