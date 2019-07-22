Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Prince George a Sweet Birthday Note on Instagram

Today marks Prince George's sixth birthday, and to celebrate the special occasion aunt Meghan Markle and uncle Prince Harry left a sweet social media note for the future king.

"Happy Birthday! Wishing you a very special day and lots of love," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote underneath an Instagram photo of George casually posing in Kensington Palace's garden. They also included their signature cake and red balloon emojis in the message.

Despite Meghan and Harry's best efforts to commemorate their eldest nephew's birthday, royal critics called them out for not addressing their note directly to George. "HB TO WHO??? Is it so hard to address the message to Prince George?" questioned one user, while another chimed in, saying, "He is HRH Prince George to you! Don't forget to mention!"

Ahead of George's big day, Kensington Palace released three official portraits of the young royal playing outdoors on Sunday evening. In the snaps taken by Kate Middleton, George's cheeky personality is undeniable, as he wears an English soccer jersey and lets out what appears to be a genuine chuckle in one photo.

George is reportedly spending his birthday with family on the private island of Mustique, and, while the WiFi situation there is unknown, we're confident he'll receive Meghan and Harry's wishes soon enough.