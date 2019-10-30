Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Consider Setting Up A "Second Base" Outside the U.K.

It looks like big changes could be coming for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

With the couple eager to duck the seemingly constant scrutiny from tabloids and the British media, they're considering establishing a "second base" of some sort outside the U.K.

According to People, insider sources note that the pair could be looking to head to the U.S., Canada, or Africa for a place they can get away too.

"It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” a source told People. "There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening."

Previously, Meghan opened up about her struggles with being a new mother as well as facing intense pressure from the media during a recent documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable," she said. "So that was made really challenging. And then, when you have a newborn ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot," she said during her emotional interview, noting that "not many people" had actually asked her if she was "OK" throughout it all.

Harry: “With the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”pic.twitter.com/whBHcNE9Ow — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 17, 2019

There's no timeline for when this move could potentially happen, nor official confirmation just yet. However, it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility, as the duke and duchess are already taking a six-week sabbatical for some "much-needed family time" in November.

The Sunday Times originally reported that they would be bringing baby Archie along with them as they travel to America for their first family Thanksgiving there.

"The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," the Times' source stated.

The trio will be spending the holiday with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland at her California home before heading back to the U.K. for a royal Christmas in Norfolk, England. The family will be spending time with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the extended royal family.

While the family takes their time away from the hustle and bustle of the media and other stressors, perhaps they'll have time to consider this possible move. We'll likely hear more about their next steps following their much-needed period of rest.