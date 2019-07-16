Did Meghan Markle Address Her and Prince Harry's Haters?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, and all the stars (Beyoncé, most notably) were out in full force — as were the eyes and ears of a royal-watching nation.

Seriously though, the internet is crawling with footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having private conversations with various celebrities — did no one try to stop these unabashed spies? But considering the blowback from Meghan’s Wimbledon photo ban, perhaps she’s now playing it cool when it comes to the public and their iPhones.

Anyway, one of such documented convos is between Meghan, Harry, and Pharrell Williams. The hit-maker is heard praising the couple’s love, saying, "So happy for your union. Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate. I just wanted to tell you, it's so significant for so many of us. Seriously. We cheer you guys on." OK.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

But the singer’s slightly condescending speech isn’t what we’re interested in. Meghan responded by saying something truly surprising (that seems like something she might not have said had she known someone was recording her … ) The Duchess thanked Pharrell, adding, “They don't make it easy.” Then Harry, who seems a tad more wary of the bystander effect, whispered something into Pharrell’s ear, provoking a collective chuckle from the group.

It's true, it can’t be easy to sustain a relationship while fielding the media’s constant spotlight, which is no doubt the reason Meghan and Harry have prioritized privacy in their personal lives.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan Markle Just Greeted Beyoncé with a Huge Hug at The Lion King Premiere

That being said, we’re excited by the musical prospects this exchange has hopefully inspired in Pharrell. “They Don’t Make It Easy (feat. Alicia Keys)” has song of the summer potential.