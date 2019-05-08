Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Snuck in Some Sweet PDA at Baby Sussex's First Photo Op

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their newborn son just made their first public debut as a family of three at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning, and it's obvious that the first-time parents are completely over the moon with Baby Sussex.

During the brief press conference, Harry held the couple's baby boy in his arms while Meghan lovingly gazed at their new addition. "I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” she said about being a mom at the photo op.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Her affection for Harry also couldn't be shielded from the cameras' lenses, as photogs caught the couple sneaking in some subtle PDA during the official photo shoot. When they weren't fussing over the baby, the Sussexes seemed totally enamored with one another.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Strolling into St. George's Hall arm-in-arm, Meghan and Harry were practically beaming. At one point, Meghan sweetly touched Harry's arm, appearing proud of her husband's role as a doting dad. And, of course, Harry returned Meg's adoring glances.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

The pair have never been shy about showing some royal-appropriate PDA. From hand-holding to whispers in each other's ears, Meghan and Harry are always in-sync. And, now, with the arrival of Baby Sussex, it seems like their bond has only grown that much stronger.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle Skipped the Traditional Postpartum Photo Shoot

While Meghan has only experienced a few days of motherhood, she's reportedly already talking about expanding her and Harry's brood. “They definitely want to,” a source told People. “Meghan has talked about having one more.”

Look out world, Baby Sussex may be a big brother sooner rather than later!