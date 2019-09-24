Every Time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Shown PDA During Their Africa Tour

We might as well call them the Duke and Duchess of Love for all the PDA that Meghan and Markle and Prince Harry have shown since touching down in South Africa on Monday.

While the pair has been attending various engagements focused on issues of community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment, they've also managed to sneak in hand-holds and even a smooch or two.

It's their first royal tour since last year and since Archie's birth, and as such, it'll be the first time in a while that fans get to see the Sussexes out and about together in all their PDA glory.

Behold, all the sweet affectionate from their tour thus far.

Day 1

The first day of the tour began with a visit to Cape Town's Nyanga township to see a Justice Desk initiative, which not only teaches children about their rights, but also teaches young women about self-defense and empowerment. The couple took part in a dance performance, during which Harry held on to his wife as they laughed and danced together.

At one point during the event, Harry also stopped to fix Meghan's ponytail in a video that has, of course, gone viral.

The couple also stepped out holding hands for an engagement at the District Six Museum, where they also tasted (and shared) food made by former residents of the area.

Day 2

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Monwabisi Beach in South Africa to see the work of Waves for Change, an organization that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services for young people. There, they discussed the importance of eliminating stigma when it comes to mental health issues, and opened up about parenting, a skill Meghan said that she and Harry are both still developing and working on.

Before parting ways to go to separate cars (Harry went to a solo engagement and Meghan reportedly went to check on Archie), they shared a rare sweet public kiss.

During the trip, Meghan will be working with local organizations to promote women and girls’ health and education, and Harry will launch a new initiative to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta.

"With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported," they said in a statement on their official Instagram page.