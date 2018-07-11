Why Meghan and Harry Are Showing More PDA Than Will and Kate

Despite having the biggest fairytale weddings of anyone on the planet, the British royals tend to keep their romances fairly private (production-heavy first kisses excluded). Fans rarely see them hug or hold hands, let alone kiss—an act alone which is about as common as seeing a unicorn. But maybe, just maybe, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will change that.

The newlyweds haven't been able to help but get close in public, and while their PDA is a far cry from the many celebrity makeouts taking over Hollywood, it's still super sweet.

Meghan and Harry aren't shy about showing affection in public, whether it's a hand hold or a touch, and it marks a difference between them and their fellow royals. While there are no official rules about hand holding, Prince William and Kate Middleton tend to prefer not to do so as much.

“We don’t need to see too much—they have a private life of their own," William and Harry's former butler Grant Harrold told Time earlier this year.

There might also be more rules unknown to the general public that William has to follow as second in line to the throne, but which Harry can bypass.

"Prince William could one day be king,” Harrold explained. “There are very strict rules around that. William and Kate have a modern feel, but still do things by the book."

Clearly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a different preference, even at more formal events like Tuesday's Centenary of the Royal Air Force, where they displayed some subtle PDA.

Of course, they were feeling the love in Ireland, too.

There's something romantic and charming about watching two people put their love on display publicly, even when the gestures themselves seem tiny. We have a feeling this is far from the last time we see these two cuddle up in public.