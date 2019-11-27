Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared a Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

Time flies when you're in love!

Can you believe it's already been two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement? They were officially engaged on November 27, 2017, and their love has only continued to blossom ever since.

The official Sussex Royal account offered a touching visual journey through the pair's love story with a brand new wedding photo thrown in for good measure. This never-before-seen peek into the royals' wedding day finds Meghan in a candid pose, positively beaming in her white dress, bouquet in hand, while Harry looks on. It's the first time we've seen this picture, and it was well worth the wait.

"On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world " the accompanying caption read.

The other photos bookend their romance, showing the couple on a date ahead of their wedding for the first image, and then a snap of Meghan and Harry with their newborn son Archie, telling the tale of their love in three simple photos.

Though the Instagram post doesn't credit him as such, the monochromatic moment was likely the work of the royals' wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski. Lubomirski was responsible for the pair's beautiful and romantic wedding shots you may have seen before. This one in particular really captures the couple's dynamic in such an elegant way, with Harry grinning from ear to ear.

How did Alexi capture such relaxed yet romantic shots, anyway?

"It was just one of those magical moments, when you're a photographer and everything falls into place," he said during an interview with Reuters. "They were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it was over."

Meghan and Harry's love story has truly been thrilling to watch. Hopefully there are still more photos to come so we can have our own inside look at the wedding beyond what we've seen so far – and more Archie pics in the future, to boot. Ah, to live the royal life!