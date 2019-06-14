Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Breaking Royal Tradition with Their New Nanny

After welcoming baby Archie last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settling into life as new parents, and they've reportedly brought on an extra set of hands to help.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a nanny, and though few details of her have been released (presumably to protect her privacy), sources told the magazine that she's British-born, a woman, and "not permanently based at Frogmore Cottage."

Not having a live-in nanny is just one more way Meghan and Harry are breaking royal tradition. Last month, Charles Rae, a veteran royal correspondent and expert, told InStyle that royal nannies usually live with the families they're helping. For example, Prince George’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, lives at Kensington Palace with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“[Borallo] lives with them and has become a key part of their family,” Rae said at the time. “All royal nannies live [with the families]. Their role, which was so tightly defined ... is now folded into a whole range of ... duties that in earlier years would have been undertaken by a raft of royal servants, included housemaids, cooks, butlers, and even chauffeurs.”

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Other details about the new Sussex nanny? She reportedly does not work weekends, and according to ET, she had to sign an "extensive non-disclosure agreement" for the job, which is pretty much expected when you're working for a literal royal family.

The couple hopes to keep personal details about their new staff member private for now, according to Harper's Bazaar, but it's likely that their new nanny comes from Norland College, which trains hundreds of nannies a year to take on sought-after positions in childcare.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Has the Most Zen Fitness Routine

Since Archie's arrival, Meghan has been on maternity leave, though she did step out to honor the Queen's birthday last week. The Sussexes are reportedly going on a royal tour of Africa in the fall, and they might bring Archie — if so, extra assistance from their new nanny will definitely be helpful.