We Know Exactly When Meghan and Harry Are Moving Out

The months ahead are set to be major for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In addition to welcoming the next royal baby in April, ITV reports that the couple will be moving out of Kensington Palace and into their new home at Windsor Castle's Frogmore House soon. When, exactly? March. Plan the royal moving van procession immediately.

The timing lines up with the lease on the couple's Cotswold country home, which is also set to be up in March. It's currently where the two spend most of the weekends. Being approximately 100 miles from the craziness of London, it's served as a weekend home and an escape from things like paparazzi and royal obligations.

The Frogmore House news broke back in November, when the couple announced that they'd be moving away from the palace. They informed fans everywhere that they planned to decamp to Windsor, about 30 miles from the palace, and settle in a small cottage that happened to be the same spot that hosted their wedding reception. Since the announcement, royal contractors have been working to renovate Frogmore, adding things like a yoga studio and nursery.

The timing seems great for the growing family, too. A March move gives Meghan and Harry an entire month to set up the nursery before the baby is set to arrive in April. Plus, there's plenty of room for a certain grandma to stay over, too. People notes that there were rumors that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, would be moving in with the couple, but sources confirmed that she may just have a room ready for her.