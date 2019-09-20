Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Looked Perfectly Elegant at Her Friend's Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived for her friend Misha Nonoo's wedding, and they look perfectly elegant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended designed Misha Nonoo's nuptials with businessman and Hess Corporation heir Michael Hess on Friday in Rome, sans baby Archie. In the first photo from their arrival, Meghan seems to be wearing a sheer black sleeved dress with gold jewelry and her hair in an updo with loose waves, while Harry went for a classic black tux.

Meghan first met Nonoo, a designer, at an Art Basel event in Miami years ago, and she reportedly had a part in introducing Meghan and Harry. Nonoo's Rome wedding reportedly took place in Rome’s 17th-century Villa Aurelia, overlooking the city. Guests are allegedly banned from posting anything on social media until official photos from the wedding are released.

Other guests at the wedding included Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom. (Hess attended business school at Harvard with the Kushners.)

On Monday, Meghan and Harry will jet off with Archie for their official tour of Africa, so it looks like this wedding date lined up perfectly for a brief break before their royal duties.