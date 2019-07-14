Meghan Markle Stuns in a Sheer Jason Wu Dress at The Lion King Premiere with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle just marked her first red carpet appearance as a royal alongside Prince Harry at The Lion King premiere. And, with Beyoncé as one of the star's in the film, it took the history-making moment to the next level.

Taking a break from their parenting duties, Meghan and Harry walked hand-in-hand during their Sunday date night. For the occasion, Meghan wore a black Jason Wu dress with a sheer neckline and sleeves, while Harry coordinated in a classic tux.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Meghan allowed her dress to be the center of attention, and kept her accessories simple, with black Aquazzura pumps and a matching Gucci clutch.

She slicked her hair back into a neat bun and highlighted her eyes with smoky liner, signaling the nighttime mood.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

With Africa near and dear to Meghan and Harry's hearts, the star-studded movie premiere was in honor of the couple's conservation work and support of endangered wildlife in the country. Aside from meeting the cast (hello, Beyoncé!) and crew of the film, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also chatted with The Lion King's preservation partners.

All in all, it appeared to be a successful evening!