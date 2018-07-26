Meghan Markle Gave Prince Harry a Very Public Smooch After He Won His Charity Polo Match

When is the last time you saw Queen Elizabeth kiss Prince Philip at an official royal event? Or Kate Middleton smooch Prince William, for that matter? If you've taken it upon yourself to track royal PDA (for whatever reason, no judgment), you know it has been awhile, but rest assured that it has nothing to do with their relationships.

The royals are notoriously buttoned up about showing forms of PDA in public, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not have gotten that memo. Yes, their displays of affection have been relatively minor, but the fact that they show romantic gestures to the public at all is worth calling attention to, since it marks a stark contrast to how the rest of the family approaches (or doesn't approach) romance.

Thursday was the perfect example of this. After Markle watched her husband win his charity polo match at the 2018 Sentebale Polo Cup, she gave his team an award while stealing a quick kiss from Harry, who was decked out in a stylish custom jersey designed by the U.S. Polo Association (USPA).

Hardly a scandal, we know, but still worth a shout out. Why is that? Well, as we've reported before, the rules could be more lax for the younger prince since it's extremely unlikely that he will be king someday.

"Prince William could one day be king,” William and Harry's former butler Grant Harrold explained to Time earlier this year. “There are very strict rules around that. William and Kate have a modern feel, but still do things by the book."

By the looks of it, Meghan and Harry are more than alright with that setup.