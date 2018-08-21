Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Won't Have Custody Of Their Own Kids

There's very little that surprises us by way of Meghan Markle rumors these days. It seems like whether or not she and Prince Harry are gallivanting around a charity polo match or hiding away on an alleged vacation with George and Amal Clooney (#jealous), they grace headlines with reports of everything from marriage woes and triumphs to baby speculation, the whole shebang.

But even knowing that didn't stop us from straight-up gasping at the latest revelation coming from royal sources: that she and Harry might not have full custody of their kids.

We know, what?

Before we get ahead of ourselves here, as far as we know, no, Markle is not pregnant. But if she were to have a baby with Harry, royal expert Marlene Koenig made a startling accusation about who would really be in charge.

According to her, Queen Elizabeth is the one who actually has full legal custody over some of the minor royals — not their parents.

"The sovereign has legal custody of the minor grandchildren,” Koenig said. “This goes back to King George I [who ruled in the early 1700s], and the law’s never been changed. He did it because he had a very poor relationship with his son, the future King George II, so they had this law passed that meant the King was the guardian of his grandchildren.”

If you're keeping count, that means this law is literally 300 year old. But according to Koenig, it still technically passed with majority judge approval ... in 1717. The court decided the "right of supervision extended to his grandchildren and this right of right belongs to His Majesty, King of the Realm, even during their father’s lifetime."

With a law that old, this "new information" apparently isn't news. It also means that Princess Diana and Prince Charles wouldn't have technically had custody over Prince William and Prince Harry either, a fact that Koenig claims was referenced during their divorce.

“Custody is not included [in those divorce documents] because they did not legally have custody of their children to begin with,” Koenig said.

Koenig also said this applies to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

No word yet on whether or not this would hold up in a 2018 courtroom ... but hopefully, nobody ever has to find out.