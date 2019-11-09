Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William for the First Time in Months

Despite the somber circumstances, today's Festival of Remembrance Service served as a family reunion between the royal Fab Four.

On Saturday night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William in months. The couples were last seen together at a polo match in July, but, not in official capacity since the Queen's birthday celebration at Trooping the Colour.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the event, which is dedicated to the servicemen and women who have died in the line of duty, Meghan and Kate were dressed appropriately in black dresses, while both Will and Harry twinned in dark suits with black and red striped ties.

Each royal accessorized with a red poppy pin — an artificial flower that has been used to honor fallen veterans since 1921. Remembrance Day itself marks the end of World War One at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During the outing, Meghan and Harry seemingly kept their distance from Kate and Will, and it may be for good reason. Harry recently revealed he and his brother are on "different paths" from each other, reigniting rumors of a rift.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprised Military Families with Coffee and Archie Stories

“Inevitably stuff happens," Harry told ITV reporter Tom Bradby in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. "But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

However, he was quick to add to not believe everything you read, adding: "The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”