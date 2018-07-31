Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Joint Monogram Has Been Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, being the totally run-of-the-mill modern couple they are, have an official joint monogram. You know, for when your respective personal official monograms just aren’t enough? What, you and your S.O. don’t have one?

Anyway, since the royals don’t really have last names (I mean, they do, but it’s complicated … ), combining Meghan and Harry’s initials isn’t too challenging. It also helps that the letters “M” and “H” share a lot of the same basic structure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s monogram features a stylized letter “M” overlaid with a cursive “H,” atop which sits a crown (natch). The entire design is royal blue, similar in hue to the sapphire engagement ring worn by both Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Meghan’s own monogram, which she received soon after her wedding in May, is incredibly similar to the joint design, though her solo insignia comes in black ink instead of blue.

So, joint monograms … I bet that’s a relationship goal you never knew you had, eh?