Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Joint Monogram Has Been Revealed

Isabel Jones
Jul 31, 2018 @ 10:15 am

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, being the totally run-of-the-mill modern couple they are, have an official joint monogram. You know, for when your respective personal official monograms just aren’t enough? What, you and your S.O. don’t have one?

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Anyway, since the royals don’t really have last names (I mean, they do, but it’s complicated … ), combining Meghan and Harry’s initials isn’t too challenging. It also helps that the letters “M” and “H” share a lot of the same basic structure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s monogram features a stylized letter “M” overlaid with a cursive “H,” atop which sits a crown (natch). The entire design is royal blue, similar in hue to the sapphire engagement ring worn by both Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Meghan’s own monogram, which she received soon after her wedding in May, is incredibly similar to the joint design, though her solo insignia comes in black ink instead of blue.

So, joint monograms … I bet that’s a relationship goal you never knew you had, eh?

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Meghan, 36, wore a long-sleeved blue-and-white flor print Oscar De Le Renta dress, which retails for $5,490. Adding a touch of color to his distinguished three-piece suit, Harry, 33, opted for a blue tie, adding which coordinated perfectly with his wife's dress. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!