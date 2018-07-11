Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Awkwardly Ring This Giant Bell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rang in Hump Day (as well as day 2 of their historic trip to Dublin) with a visit to Ireland’s President, Michael D. Higgins, and the country's massive Peace Bell.

Higgins and his wife brought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the bell at Áras an Uachtaráin, a symbolic monument marking the 10th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement. In case you’re not well versed in the 20th century politics of Western Europe, the Belfast Agreement (or Good Friday Agreement) is a two-pronged document that helped restore peace to Northern Ireland and procure good relations with the United Kingdom.

Naturally, a visit to the bell would not be complete with a good ol’ ring, so Meghan and Harry were tasked with clanging it together (aww). Being of the royal family, the newlyweds are familiar with bell-ringing etiquette (I imagine), but that didn’t prevent an awkward moment post-clang.

Ready for their big moment, Meghan and Harry pulled the bell pull in unison, giving out one hearty ring—and then, uh, they weren’t sure what to do. It was anticlimactic, to say the least.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ring the Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin, designed to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/n1N1YXJlmD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2018

While the ringing of the bell didn’t quite hit all the right notes, Meghan’s Wednesday morning look certainly did. The Duchess of Sussex met with the heads of state in a gray bateau neck (her fave!) Roland Mouret dress with asymmetrical draping at the waist. She complemented the look with a low bun and a pair of black pumps.

