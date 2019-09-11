Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interior Designer Is Being Sued 

It's hard to believe that Meghan Markle — one-time owner of aesthetically appealing blog The Tig and an impeccably decorated, minimalist Toronto apartment — would need assistance when it came to decorating her new home in Windsor, but to be fair, she was a tad busy adjusting to royal life and all the duties it entails, as well preparing to become a mom.

As such, Meghan and Prince Harry hired interior designer Vicky Charles to make Frogmore Cottage, which they renovated earlier this year, feel like a home. But now Charles is being sued by another (non-royal client) for apparently neglecting her other projects.

People reported Wednesday that Andrea Olshan, owner of Manhattan-based real estate firm Olshan Properties, is suing Charles (of Charles & Co. Design) for nearly a quarter of a million dollars for allegedly prioritizing the royals at Olshan's expense.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Olshan says that she hired Charles for three projects, and that the designer neglected them in order to work on Harry and Meghan's home. More specifically, she claims that Charles "walked off" the projects in order to "work for more ‘A-List’ clients such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

People reports that Charles has previously worked for "A-List" clients like David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

The renovations of Frogmore Cottage were completed in June, and cost an estimated $3 million British taxpayer dollars to complete. The money came from the Queen's larger $55 million budget to conserve royal palaces, and Meghan and Harry reportedly personally picked up the cost for anything deemed excessive.

Charles has not yet publicly commented on the suit.