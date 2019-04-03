Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Dethroned Pope Francis with This Social Media Milestone

It took less than six hours for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — who basically broke the internet when they launched their joint Instagram account @SussexRoyal on Tuesday — to begin reaching major social media milestones. Did you expect anything less from the royal power couple?

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have won the award for reaching one million followers on Instagram faster than anyone, ever. The couple dethroned past record-holders, including Pope Francis and K-Pop star Kang Daniel, setting a new time of 5 hours and 45 minutes.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose new @instagram account sussexroyal reached one million followers in less than 6 hours https://t.co/manigokiw5 🎉 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 3, 2019

Currently, Meghan and Harry are at 2.5 million followers, and the number continues to grow by the minute. Meanwhile, they only follow back 23 accounts, most of which are charitable organizations, as well as Princess Eugenie, who is one of the only royals allowed to have her own personal page.

Not too shabby, especially considering that the pair have only posted once to their new grid. “'Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," they wrote alongside a click-through slide show of images featuring the couple over the years. "We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.'- Harry & Meghan.”

Sadly, though, the Sussexes reportedly have no plans to join Twitter, according to royal reporter Rebecca English. Whether that's true or not, we'll take what we can get. Welcome, Meghan and Harry!