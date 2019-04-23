Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left a Very Personal Comment on Kate Middleton's Instagram Photo

Prince Louis celebrates his first birthday today, a milestone made all the sweeter by Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry.

On early Tuesday morning, the Sussex Royal Instagram account left a heartfelt comment on Kensington Royal's adorable birthday portraits of the little prince — and the apparent personal touches point to it being written by either Meghan Markle or Prince Harry themselves, instead of the work of a staff member manning the social media pages.

"Happy Birthday Louis!" the comment reads. "Sending lots of love from both of us."

The comment also included a birthday cake and red balloon emoji, and concluded with an "xo," a signoff that Meghan herself has been known to use (for example, in a note she sent to one of InStyle's editors in 2011). It's sounding a lot like the Duchess of Sussex may have written the comment herself. After all, there are some pretty convincing theories floating around that she personally runs the Sussex Royal instagram account.

The portraits, posted on Instagram the day before Prince Louis's first birthday, were taken by Kate Middleton herself, earlier this month at the family's home in Norfolk.

Over the past few months, there's been speculation about a split between the royal four — theories that have only grown more fervent since Meghan and Prince Harry launched their separate joint Instagram account and are now rumored to be moving to Africa after the birth of Baby Sussex.

And although fans may have thought that Prince William and Kate Middleton were being shady by not including Meghan on a birthday 'gram tribute to the Queen, this personal comment bears no inkling of bad blood between the royal foursome.