Here's Where You Might Catch the First Glimpse of the Royal Baby

The Sussexes are officially ‘grammers! Meghan Markle is heading back to her blogger roots (kind of) with her and Prince Harry’s official joint Instagram account, separate from Kensington Palace and their established social media channels.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Queen had “agreed to the creation of a new Household” for the newlyweds, which essentially means that the couple’s PR will be separate from that of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and thus, NEW SOCIAL ACCOUNTS!

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace’s Instagram and Twitter accounts introduced “SussexRoyal” into the social media fold. And though less than an hour old and only one post deep, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex already boast 253,000 followers (and counting, of course) — Markle’s pal Priyanka Chopra was among the first celebrities to follow.

Meghan and Harry’s first post is a slideshow that begins with their official joint monogram. “'Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.'- Harry & Meghan,” the caption reads. A cursory click-through reveals a series of curated images of Meghan, Harry, and the people they’ve worked with — sadly, no stomach-cradling shots to be seen.

RELATED: The Queen Gave Prince Harry and Meghan a Royal Dream Team

It’s fair to assume that this is the channel through which news of the birth of Meghan and Harry’s baby will be communicated, and the first photos shared, so keep your eyes peeled!