Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gifted Idris Elba a Very Lavish Wedding Present

Sadly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry couldn't make it to Idris Elba and model Sabrina Dhowre's lavish three-day wedding extravaganza in Morocco over the weekend, but the couple more than made up for their absence with a super extravagant gift.

With Meghan expected to give birth to Baby Sussex any day now, the royals toasted the actor and his bride remotely, gifting them something we're sure wasn't on the wedding registry.

In lieu of crystal champagne flutes or an espresso maker, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex selected a piece of art by the Connor Brothers that's worth approximately $7,800. A welcome surprise, indeed.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the chosen artwork features the cover of a 1950s-style romance novel with a woman in a yellow strapless dress next to the words: "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?"

Back in May, Elba and Dhowre attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding, and the Luther star even took over the turntables at the reception. "Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJ’ed, and he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on the date [May 19],’ and I was like, ‘Nothing,’” Elba said. “He goes, ‘Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?’ I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’ And he’s like, ‘Serious.’”

Image zoom Getty Images

During the party, Elba reportedly played Luther Vandross's "Never Too Much," while Meghan and her pals boogied down.

We'd say that's a pretty even gift exchange.