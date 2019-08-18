Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stayed in a "Billionaire's Playground" During Their Trip to Ibiza

While everyone assumed Meghan Markle was going to keep it low-key for her birthday this year, the duchess surprised us by jetting off (on a private plane) to Ibiza with Prince Harry and their son, Archie, for a lavish beach vacation. Their trip abroad drummed up some controversy, considering it was the second time in a week the royals chartered a private jet, and, the criticism continued after the family of three's luxurious accommodations were revealed to the public over the weekend.

Reportedly, Meghan and Harry stayed at Vista Alegre Ibiza, an exclusive gated complex dubbed a "billionaire's playground." The resort's dozens of "sea-facing super homes" cost approximately between $30,000 to $145,000 per week to rent. And, while it's not clear how much cash the couple shelled out to stay there, it definitely wasn't cheap.

Each villa is equipped with its own butler, house manager, chef, and driver, who will take you around the Spanish city in a Range Rover Autobiography.

During their mini-break, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex beefed up security, hiring several extra Met Police bodyguards for the duration of their six-day excursion. Locals noted that the resort already has very stringent security, questioning the need for additional tax-payer officers. "The area has been built to a high specification and is a billionaires' playground so the security staff know what they are doing," one source explained to The Sun.

Meghan and Harry's trip didn't end in Ibiza, as the pair apparently flew (private again) to Nice, France for the remainder of their holiday. Despite angering royal watchers with their extravagant spending, Buckingham Palace refuses to comment on the couple's vacation, including their preferred mode of transportation.