Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage Renovations Reportedly Cost Taxpayers Millions

With only six short months to fix up Frogmore Cottage before Archie Harrison's arrival, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed to rack up more than $3 million worth of renovations. And that's without that alleged, fancy yoga studio with a "floating" floor.

Buckingham Palace shared details of the completed project with People, and a lot of work went into both the interior and exterior of the residence. On the outside, they replaced the doors, painted the windows and walls, and re-landscaped the garden, adding some extra lighting. Meanwhile, inside, boring stuff like electrical and heating systems needed to be replaced.

Though taxpayers paid the bulk of the expenses through the Queen's annual Sovereign Grant, Meghan and Harry also chipped in for "anything moveable," including furniture and lighting fixtures, as well as their upgraded kitchen.

"All fixtures and fittings were paid for by their Royal Highnesses," a source says. "Curtains, furnishings—all that would be paid separately, paid privately."

The insider added: "If a member of the royal family says, 'We want a better kitchen than you’re prepared to provide with public money,' then that would fall to them privately and they would have to meet the cost."

While $3 million is a lot of cash for the public to fork over for a home that they will never step foot inside, it's actually less than what they previously paid for Kate and Will's refurb on Kensington Palace. According to royal reporter Chris Ship, the Cambridges spent about $5.73 million at the time, which is nearly double Meghan and Harry's bill.

