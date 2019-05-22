Here's Who's Been Allowed to Visit Baby Archie at Frogmore Cottage

It's been a while since we last saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together in public with their newborn son Archie, but rest assured, it sounds like the new parents are doing just fine.

According to a report from People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling nicely into their new life, and have been nesting at Frogmore Cottage, their country home.

“Their home is so cute and warm,” a source told People. “The energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace]. It’s a total fresh start.”

In the weeks since Archie's arrival, Meghan and Harry have reportedly hosted a few family members and close friends. Though Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, arrived just before Archie's birth and was rumored to be staying with the Sussexes for several months, she's already left, and was spotted in L.A. earlier this week. It makes sense, considering that Doria reportedly wasn't intending to move into Frogmore, but she does apparently have rooms set aside for her at the cottage.

Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha and her dad, Thomas, don't appear to be heading across the pond anytime soon. (Both, however, have issued statements on the arrival of baby Archie — each surprising in their own ways.)

However, Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney has been seen boarding a flight to London, and presumably will be spending at least some of her time in England visiting Meghan and Archie.

Archie, of course, has also already met family members on Harry's side — last week, it was reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped by for a visit, as did Prince Charles. It also probably won't be long before Harry's friends come for a visit if they haven't already — a source told People that the duke "likes having his friends around him."

It might be some time before we see the Sussexes out with Archie again, but in the meantime, it's good to know that they're enjoying time with their newborn in good company.