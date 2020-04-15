Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donated Money From their Wedding Broadcast to a Hunger Charity
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping in amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated just over £90,000 (roughly over $112,000) to the U.K. charity Feeding Britain amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Town and Country. The funds came from their 2018 wedding broadcast, which attracted millions of viewers around the world.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Town and Country they are “delighted” to see the money go to “such a great cause.” According to the magazine, it was agreed at the time of Harry and Meghan's wedding that if there were any excess profits from the BBC broadcast, the money would go to a charity nominated by the couple. They were reportedly notified about the funds around the time the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold, and felt it was fitting to give to a charity supported by the Archbishop who officiated the ceremony.
"The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19," the spokesperson said. "They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens' supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause."
Meghan and Harry are reportedly under self-isolation measures in Los Angeles with baby Archie, having relocated after spending some time in Canada. Sources have said Archie has been spending his time on FaceTime playdates with other small children in the Sussexes' lives.