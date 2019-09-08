Meghan Markle Brought a Piece of Prince Harry Along to the U.S. Open

Meghan Markle's quick jaunt across the Atlantic was her first overseas trip without 4-month-old baby Archie, since he stayed back in England with his pops Prince Harry. But just because they were an ocean apart didn't mean that Markle wasn't thinking about her prince charming back at home. People reports that during the U.S. Open, where she was cheering on her best friend Serena Williams, Markle was wearing a sweet piece of jewelry that paid homage to her husband.

From her prime seat — one row in front of Anna Wintour and one behind Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian — eagle-eyed Markle fans spotted a delicate gold dog tag hanging from her necklace. It wasn't a military-issue piece of ID, though. Instead, the tiny gold pendant sported an engraved H and was accompanied by an identical one with the letter M.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan Markle's First Stop in New York Probably Won't Surprise You

People reports that the sweet initial jewelry comes from designer Mini Mini Jewels and that Markle opted for a 24-karat gold chain and coordinating pendants accented by a tiny gem. Mini Mini posted the exact style on its Instagram page.

RELATED: Here's Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Be Visiting the Queen at Balmoral

Earlier this summer, when she attended Wimbledon, Markle also honored a family member. That time, she wore a necklace with an A for Archie by Australian jewelry line Verse. While her weekend trip is a quick one, Markle is set to go on a longer voyage later this year. Later this month, Markle and Harry will be bringing baby Archie along to South Africa on their first official royal tour as a trio. They're set to arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 23, though there's no official word on which events, if any, Archie will attend with his parents.