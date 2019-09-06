Here's Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Be Visiting the Queen at Balmoral

Meghan Markle is a very, very busy lady.

To recap: She's launching a clothing line in collaboration with her designer friend Misha Nonoo later this month; then, she's off to Africa for an official royal tour. Currently — like right now — she's on a commercial flight from London to New York City where she'll cheer on her bestie Serena Williams at the final game of the U.S. Open.

Oh, and did we mention she only gave birth to her first child in May?

Needless to say, her hands have been full lately, so it should come neither as a surprise nor a slight to the Queen that she and hubby Prince Harry have turned down the invitation to visit her majesty at Balmoral castle.

People reported that the couple understandably declined due to their schedules. In addition to all of Meghan's projects, Harry is also busy promoting his new eco-friendly travel initiative, Travalyst.

It's not like the Queen never sees her great-grandson Archie, either. Given that they're neighbors when she visits Windsor, the youngest royal gets to spend plenty of quality time with the great-grandma, a royal source assured People.

Earlier this summer, the Cambridges made the pilgrimage to Scotland to see the Queen, so it's not like she's been lonely up there all summer. For now, we think the Sussexes have earned as much time as they need for some R&R at Frogmore cottage (oh, we also forgot to mention they went through a major move and renovation this year, too). Maybe next year, Balmoral!