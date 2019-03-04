Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Low-Key Date Night at the Theater

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pretty much pulled off the impossible as they stepped out for a super cute date night, going widely unnoticed by the paparazzi and royal fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child in a matter of weeks, enjoyed some one-on-one time at London's Aldwych Theatre on Saturday for the production of Tina: The Musical.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The couple managed to go incognito during their weekend whereabouts until the show shared a post announcing their visit on social media. "We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night," the official Instagram account for the musical wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple from several weeks ago.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Omid Scobie also confirmed the couple's low-key theater date on Twitter. "Date night for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Saturday, March 2," he wrote. "A show source tells me their visit was private, unexpected and that they 'thoroughly enjoyed themselves.'"

Date night for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Saturday, March 2. A show source tells me their visit was private, unexpected and that they "thoroughly enjoyed themselves." https://t.co/QWkgopKxGg — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 3, 2019

Coming off of a whirlwind three-day tour of Morocco and with Meghan's due date just around the corner, a laid-back night out is exactly what these parents-to-be needed before Baby Sussex's impending arrival.