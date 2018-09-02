Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Be Joined By Another Royal Couple on Australian Tour 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are turning their first royal tour — which has already been referred to as a “baptism of fire” by Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter — into a double date.

The newlyweds will be accompanied by another royal couple during their upcoming trip to Australia and the continent’s neighboring countries, including Fiji, New Zealand, and Kingdom of Tonga. But alas, it’s not Will and Kate.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to Hello! magazine, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark will join Harry and Meghan, attending the Invictus Games in Sydney at the end of October.

The Danish royals have some pretty distinct ties to the land Down Under. For starters, Mary was born in Australia, and the couple met "in a pub in Sydney during the 2000 Summer Olympics,” according to The Express. A year later, Mary moved to Denmark to give her romance with Frederik a real chance. The rest is history.

LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

We picture the royal couples’ first double date now, debating which of their love stories is more akin to a real-life fairy tale over Tim Tams in Harry and Meghan's temporary waterfront mansion.

Something tells us the Brits will prove victorious, but you never know…