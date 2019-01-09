A Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Cozy Cotswold Home Is Sparking Backlash

When it comes to where they choose to rest their heads at night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have options: There's their pad in Kensington Palace, the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and a rented home in Cotswold. Few details have been released about their third residence, but thanks to royals reporter Emily Andrews, we've finally been given a glimpse. (See the photo here.)

The first image of their Cotswold home was released by the Sun, and, in the words of Nick Jonas, we're extremely "Jealous" of the cozy looking abode. The picture, taken of the back of the residence in 2011, was “published on a freely-accessible and public document,” according to the outlet.

But not everyone is happy about the image. Some royals fans have voiced their displeasure on Twitter, calling the photo's release an "invasion of privacy."

For her part, Andrews wrote that the image was taken from a real estate website, which is how plenty of images of celebrity homes make the rounds. Sites like Zillow, for example, allowed us a glimpse at Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's old pad, and some sites even advertise past residents in an effort to lure buyers.

Meghan and Harry's house is set on four acres of beautiful English countryside, the £2.5 million rented farmhouse consists of four bedrooms, one of which has been converted into a dressing room, as well as an attached converted barn complete with an “upper kitchen” and “lower kitchen” plus a sitting area with enormous windows, per the Sun’s report.

According to the Sun, the royals have been renting the farmhouse since early last year on a two-year lease, moving into the home shortly after tying the knot in May 2018.

With the couple awaiting renovations on their Frogmore Cottage, their country retreat has been their home away from home for the time being. Per the Sun’s report, the couple plan on moving to Windsor before the arrival of their first child in either “late March or early April."

However, even after the Duke and Duchess make their big move, they plan to continue renting the estate. The couple have reportedly hosted a slew of their famous pals at their country retreat, including George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian, as well as newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Apparently, even Markle’s own mother Doria Ragland has scored an invite to their pad, which comes with a two-bedroom cottage perfect for guests.

We can see why the couple spends so much time here.