Here’s Why You Won’t Be Seeing Meghan and Harry for a While

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pressing the pause button on their royal duties.

The pair are set to take on a six-week sabbatical to carve out some "much-needed family time" in November, following a period of intense public and media scrutiny.

The Sunday Times originally reported that the duke and duchess would bring their baby son Archie along with them as they travel to America for the first time for a family Thanksgiving.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

"The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," explained the Times' source.

As such, the trio are set to spend the holiday with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland at her California home. Following that, they'll then travel back across the pond for a royal Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family in Norfolk, England.

In a recent documentary about the royal family that aired on British television, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry spoke candidly on his need to take care of his family, which is exactly what part of this trip away is all about.

"My mum taught me a certain set of values of which I will always try and uphold. I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect," he said.

In the same documentary, Meghan offered up some heartbreaking words when speaking on how she's been dealing with the pressures from the press and being a new mom all at once.

"Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable," she said. "So that was made really challenging. And then, when you have a newborn ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot."

Duchess Meghan also opens up in the documentary about dealing with negative press during her pregnancy:

She continued, "And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

When filmmaker Tom Bradby asked Meghan if it was "fair to say [you're] not really OK? As in it’s really been a struggle?" Meghan quickly replied "Yes."

Hopefully the time away will help the family re-center and get back to basics, which is what it seems they're really in need of at this point.