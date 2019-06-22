The Internet Is Upset About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Birthday Wish for Prince William

Get ready, because those royal feud rumors are ramping up again after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a very brief birthday message to Prince William on social media.

The Instagram account @KensingtonRoyal shared a photo of the future king, thanking everyone for their birthday wishes for Will, and, in the comments section of the post, Meghan and Harry wrote: "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!" Their message was short and to the point, however, some people categorized it as "rude" and "cold."

"So cold and impersonal!" one critic wrote in response to the comment, while another sarcastically wrote: "What an effort!"

Others were upset over the formal nature of the note and the use of Will's official title. "I thought it was your brother and not a stranger living at the corner of the street," questioned one user.

To be fair, in the past Meghan and Harry's birthday wishes to other royal family members have been just as quick, but they typically include emojis and an "xo" sign-off. For example, when Prince Louis turned 1 year old this spring, the pair wrote, “Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us xo," alongside a red balloon and birthday cake emoji on Kate Middleton's photo of her third child.

Harry and Meghan's recent birthday blunder comes just a day after they split from Will and Kate's joint charity, the Royal Foundation. However, according to The Sun's royal correspondent, Emily Andrews, it was the Cambridges eager to separate from the Sussexes — not the other way around.

“The Sussexes weren't in a rush to make any changes, but the Cambridges were,” she explained. “However, it’s a complex procedure and very sensitive. The Cambridges have definite constitutionally-bound roots, and now the Sussexes have married and started a family, with the Duchess being American, they have more freedom. Nothing will be done quickly and it’ll be a phased untangling of many of the joint initiatives, not an overnight chop.”