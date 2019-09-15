Meghan Markle Shares a New Photo of Archie in Honor of Prince Harry's Birthday

Prince Harry turns 35 today, and his wife, Meghan Markle, commemorated the milestone with a special social media shout out.

On the couple's joint Instagram account @SussexRoyal, the duchess shared a photo collage dedicated to Harry — including a never-before-seen snap of Archie from his christening — and wrote a personal note that will warm your heart.

"Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me everyday," Meghan said. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!"

The very last frame in the grid, which appears to chronicles major moments from Harry's life, is a new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son. In it, Harry crouches down on the floor to dote on Archie, who adorably sits on his mother's lap.

In addition to Meghan's sweet gesture, other royals took to social media to send their birthday wishes to Harry. His brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, posted a photo to their Instagram page of the two brothers laughing together, while the Queen shared another touching photo of herself with the Duke.

While it's unclear what Harry's official plans are for his birthday, we assume it includes plenty of bonding time with Archie. Happy birthday, Harry!