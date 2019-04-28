Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Already Have Extensive Travel Plans for Baby Sussex
The new royal needs a passport, stat!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon have to adjust to being a new family of three with Baby Sussex's impending arrival any day now, but that doesn't mean the couple's jet-setting ways will have to come to a complete standstill. Instead, they'll just have to pack some extra luggage and a diaper bag.
According to The Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly undertaking an official royal tour of Africa in the fall, and plan to bring their newborn along for the journey. If true, the trip overseas would make Baby Sussex "one of the youngest royals to go on an official tour."
The visit to Africa will most likely take place in October when Harry and Meghan's baby will be approximately six months old. However, their plans are not permanent. A royal source told the Sunday Times that the new parents "hope to take the baby with them but will make a decision nearer the time," adding: "Potentially, Meghan and the baby could do some, if not all, of the trip."
News of an official royal tour to the Commonwealth nations in Africa comes just a week after it was reported that Meghan and Harry would be moving to the continent for several years. And Buckingham Palace didn't confirm or deny the rumors. "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles," it said in a statement. Could the couple be testing the waters and/or house-hunting, before making their final decision?
Either way, Baby Sussex traveling to a foreign country at such a young age isn't that out of the ordinary, considering cousin George was just eight months old when he took his first royal tour. He joined parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to Australia and New Zealand in 2014.
Looks like Meghan and Harry will need to get Baby Sussex's passport ready ASAP!