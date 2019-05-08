Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Doesn't Have a Title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially revealed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world on Wednesday, and in doing so, we learned that the smallest member of the royal family will also not have a title. Nope, no little prince here.

But that's not quite unusual. The 1917 Letters Patent issued by King George V maintains that only the first-born son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (aka Prince George) may take on the title of Prince. However, the Queen revised this decree in 2012, allowing all of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children to enjoy their respective titles of Prince and Princess.

There isn’t an exception for the Prince of Wales’s second-born son and his children, thus Meghan and Harry’s baby did not naturally take on the title of Prince or Princess.

It was believed that Meghan and Harry's children might adopt the respective prefixes of Lord and Lady and or choose to take on the suffix “of Sussex,” or that, for a less formal approach, the children would take on mom and dad’s territorial designation, Sussex. For instance, Prince William and Harry were known and William and Harry Wales when they served in the military.

In the end, they opted to take the family last name, Mountbatten-Windsor, instead of Sussex. Royals correspondent Rebecca English added that he will be called Master Archie in lieu of a more formal title.

While Harry’s dukedom can only be passed on to a male heir, Meghan and Harry’s children may eventually take on one of their secondary peerages, Earl/Countess of Dumbarton (as Meghan and Harry are known in Scotland) or Baron/Baroness Kilkeel (their titles in Ireland). Thus, Meghan and Harry’s child would go by Lord/Lady [baby name], Earl/Countess of Dumbarton, or Lord/Lady [baby name], Baron/Baroness Kilkeel.

