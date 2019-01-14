Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Might Have a Cosmic Connection With the Queen

As Meghan Markle's bump becomes ever more visible, baby Sussex fever is at an all time high. But for astrologers, it means a little bit of extra homework if they want to find out as much as they can about Meghan and Prince Harry's baby before it's even born.

What do we know so far? Not much, but Meghan did give a hint that have royal die-hards guessing that the new baby and the Queen will have one (major) thing in common. The Duchess of Sussex told the crowd during an outing on Monday that she's 6 months along, so her baby will be due in late April or early May — a.k.a Taurus season.

Queen Elizabeth II was born at 2:40 a.m. on April 21, 1926, which makes her, like Prince Louis, who was born on April 23 of last year, a Taurus. If Meghan, too, welcomes her baby after April 20, then the royal family will be getting plenty bullish in 2019.

According to Hello, the Queen's a Taurus through and through, with an insatiable desire to "consume information" with a "vacuum-cleaner mind; soaking up every subject." That's helpful whether the Taurus in question is a current head of state or one that's in line to be one.

Astrology.com notes that the Queen has a "surprising" sense of humor that compliments her "playful" side, a great temper to all of her determination and willpower. All of this doesn't mean that the coming royal will be a mini version of Queen Elizabeth II. Astrologers look at more than just the sun sign. Just because the stars seem to be aligning for the coming royal doesn't mean that the sun will be in the same place or that the baby will have the same rising sign as Elizabeth. The moon and the planets all make an impact, too, according to astrologers.

There's still plenty of time for stargazers to figure things out, but you can bet that as soon as the world knows exactly when Harry and Meghan's baby arrives, the stars will have a lot to say.