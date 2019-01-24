Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Prep Sounds Wildly Bougie

With the birth of Baby Sussex just a couple months away, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hard at work preparing to welcome the third member of their new family.

But as they check off items from the ever-growing list, like painting their baby’s nursery in a color scheme preferred by middle-aged single dads (and a pre-royal life Meghan Markle), there’s one royal parent go-to they’re skipping for now: hiring a nanny.

Though this may change in the years ahead, for now they’ll be getting extra help with the baby from Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

According to Vanity Fair, the new royal tot’s eco-friendly Frogmore Cottage nursery will include a bedroom, playroom, and a spare room for Mama Doria (and also eucalyptus-infused vegan paint and a $65,000 radiator?). And if that doesn’t scream “low-maintenance, down-to-earth baby planning” to you, get this: they poached an interior decorator from SoHo House. “I want people to look at this space and think ‘members only,’” Meghan (probably) thought to herself.

Adding to the ultra-exclusive vibes, Baby Sussex’s new hang will be flanked by security cameras, security windows, and decked out with “a state-of-the-art stereo system," so he or she can listen to “Baa Baa Black Sheep” the way it’s meant to be heard. And as hands-on as the parents-to-be are with their décor plans, the nursery itself will be totally hands-off (sort of): “They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones,” a friend of the couple told VF.

In addition to the nursery, Meghan and Harry’s Windsor home’s renovations include a new “guest wing” and yoga studio. We can't wait for the Airbnb listing, either.