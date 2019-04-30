Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Name Might Have Been Accidentally Revealed on the Royal Website

Ever since Meghan Markle went on maternity leave last month, the royals have been super secretive about when we can expect to see Baby Sussex for the first time — let alone any details regarding the future prince or princess's gender or name. But as it turns out, the palace may have just let nearly everything slip in a major flub on the royal website.

Hear us out: the URL http://www.royal.uk has landing pages for the top members of the royal family, including their children. If you go to http://www.royal.uk/prince-louis, you'll find yourself on a page featuring Prince Louis's official birth announcement and other various facts about the 1-year-old. However, if you type in a random title and name, such as Princess Elizabeth (a front-runner for a girl), the website will send you to a "Page Not Found."

Image zoom www.royal.uk

The British newspaper Express investigated this formula and found that the domains http://www.royal.uk/prince-arthur, http://www.royal.uk/prince-james, and http://www.royal.uk/prince-alexander, all redirect you back to the homepage. This leads us to believe that the royal family has reserved these URLs for future royals, aka Baby Sussex, and haven't pushed them "live" yet.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

While this major clue doesn't definitively give us the new royal's name, it does narrow down the options to some traditional monikers. It could be that Meghan and Harry are still choosing between all three. Either way, it's pretty much decided that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child will be a boy.

Our first inclination that Baby Sussex is a boy was when Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer showed up to her baby shower with a gift wrapped in blue tissue paper. However, the couple have previously revealed that they've "decided not to find out the sex" until the baby is born.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

We're taking all of this new intel with a giantic grain of salt. Considering how the palace trolled us with newborn baby pictures on Monday so close to Meghan's due date, we wouldn't put it past them to lead fans astray.