Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Birth Plan Constitutes a Major Break in Royal Tradition

At this point, the name Meghan Markle is basically synonymous with “break in royal tradition” — with the ensuing birth of her and Prince Harry’s firstborn, the couple is sticking to their trailblazing ethos, and unlike the royal births in recent history (ahem, Kate Middleton x 3), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are opting to keep the details of their plan “private.”

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, the couple revealed their decision to share the “exciting news” with their legions of fans “once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Basically, this means we won’t be receiving a play-by-play from the palace on social media — we won’t know which hospital she’s chosen (though they've reportedly considered a home birth) and we won’t receive the announcement mere hours after the birth in question (more like days). So, for all we do know, Meghan and Harry could have welcomed Baby Sussex yesterday, last week, or even last month. He or she could be filing their taxes as we speak.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

RELATED: The Major Difference Between the Sussex Royal and Kensington Royal Instagram Accounts

And, you guessed it, the traditional hospital-side debut will be receiving an update. There will still be a photo call, but it’ll take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle (which sounds like a much more aesthetically pleasing backdrop, tbh).

See you (subjectively) ~soon~, Baby Sussex!