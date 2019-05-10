This Is When We Can Expect to See Baby Archie Again

The only downside to finally getting a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn baby is that for now, things will probably be relatively quiet on the Archie front. With the official photo call and baby name announcement over and done with, hopefully the new parents will be able to have some downtime with their new addition.

But if you're itching for the chance to coo over baby Archie again, you probably won't have to wait too long. We don't have any official information on when Archie will next appear in public, but we do have a rough idea.

Christening

For one thing, we know that Archie will likely have a christening just like Kate Middleton and Prince William's children did (as well as the rest of the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren).

Though we don't exactly know when that might be, earlier this year, Prince Louis made an appearance for his christening almost three months after he was born. Princess Charlotte was christened roughly two months after her birth, and Prince George was christened three months after his birth.

Either way, we'll most likely see baby Archie for the next time at his christening.

Meghan and Harry's Royal Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly going on a tour of Africa in the fall, and plan to take Archie with them. The trip hasn't 100% been confirmed yet, but if true, Baby Sussex would be one of the youngest royals to go on an official tour — and we'd likely get some cute photo ops of the whole family.

Royal Christmas Card

We'll definitely be seeing Archie at the end of the year on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card. Every year, the royals release a new Christmas card photo, and you can bet that the new addition to the Sussex household will be a part of Meghan and Harry's 2019 card.

Beyond that, the couple will most likely be taking time to focus on the big life changes that a baby brings, and spending their time getting to know their newborn. Though Meghan and Harry will likely attend the Trooping the Colour event for Queen Elizabeth in June, Archie (like Prince Louis this year) will probably be too young to go.