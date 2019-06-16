Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared the First Close-Up Photo of Baby Archie

After welcoming Baby Archie with wife, Meghan Markle, just last month, Prince Harry is eager to celebrate his first Father's Day. And, in honor of the occasion, the Duke of Sussex is posting an adorable photo of himself and the new royal sharing a sweet father-son moment on Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex," the cute snapshot was captioned on Meghan and Harry's official @SussexRoyal account.

In the picture, Archie's tiny hand grabs Harry's finger and stares directly into the camera, offering a first look at his stunning eyes. If you recall, he was sleeping during his debut to the public in May.

A week after Archie's arrival, Prince Harry gushed over his new bundle of joy during a visit to Oxford’s Children Hospital, where he chatted with a mom of two Amy Scullard. “He said he’s getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life," Scullard told People at the time. "He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son.’"

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

And most recently, Harry's BFF Nachos Figueras said he loves being a dad to Archie. “He seems to be really, really happy so I’m very happy and excited for him," Figueras told People at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic earlier this month.

“I’ve been saying this for a long time, he’s a person that loves children,” Figueras continued. “I’ve seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I’m not surprised he’s an amazing father.”

Happy Father's Day, Harry!