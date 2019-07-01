Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chose a Sentimental Location for Baby Archie's Christening
The royal tot will follow in his dad's footsteps on the big day.
It’s been nearly two months since Baby Archie was first introduced to the world, and we’ve been craving a glimpse of those lil’ cheeks ever since. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer — the royal tot’s next big outing is just around the corner.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son will be christened on July 6 in a venue that holds both traditional and sentimental value to the family: Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle.
A royal source told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sought out “an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty” for Archie’s big day.
Of course, Windsor Castle bears a great significance for both Megan and Harry as the site of their 2018 nuptials. And it seems Archie will be following in his father’s princely footsteps — Harry was also christened at the Castle, back in 1984.
About 25 close friends and family members are expected to attend the christening, including Archie’s yet-to-be announced godparents. And though it’s a largely private event, the couple plans to share photos of the event the following day.
“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” the source said.