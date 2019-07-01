Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chose a Sentimental Location for Baby Archie's Christening

It’s been nearly two months since Baby Archie was first introduced to the world, and we’ve been craving a glimpse of those lil’ cheeks ever since. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer — the royal tot’s next big outing is just around the corner.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son will be christened on July 6 in a venue that holds both traditional and sentimental value to the family: Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle.

A royal source told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sought out “an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty” for Archie’s big day.

Of course, Windsor Castle bears a great significance for both Megan and Harry as the site of their 2018 nuptials. And it seems Archie will be following in his father’s princely footsteps — Harry was also christened at the Castle, back in 1984.

About 25 close friends and family members are expected to attend the christening, including Archie’s yet-to-be announced godparents. And though it’s a largely private event, the couple plans to share photos of the event the following day.

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” the source said.