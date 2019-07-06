Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Released Baby Archie's Official Christening Portraits 

Baby Archie was just baptized — a day earlier than originally anticipated — and his proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the surprise news with adorable photos from the private event on their official Instagram account.

On Saturday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, had his christening hours earlier at the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle. In photos, captured by photographer Chris Allerton, Baby Archie is surrounded by members of the royal family (minus the Queen) and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

In another snap, Meghan, who wore a white Dior dress and a matching fascinator, holds a sleeping Archie in her arms while gazing at Harry. Unsurprisingly, the couple appear elated to be celebrating their son's christening.

For his special day, Archie wore a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe that was originally commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. The replica has been wore by royal babies — including Archie's cousins Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte — for the past 11 years, as the original went into storage to be preserved.

Royal watchers hoped Archie's milestone moment would reveal the identities of his godparents, but earlier this week, Buckingham Palace noted that Meghan and Harry would keep that information private. However, in the caption of Archie's christening photos on Instagram, they noted that the anonymous pair were present for the ceremony.

"Ultimately this is a private christening for a citizen who will remain private until he is in a position to choose for himself," royal correspondent Omid Scobie told The Independent about his thoughts on the matter. "Until then, his parents — who are both public figures — will continue to share their own two lives with the world. Seems fair to me."

And, the mystery remains...